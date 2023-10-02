Person found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A section of Government Square is closed right now in downtown Cincinnati after a person was found dead there early Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded at 5:17 a.m. Police say this is a death investigation.

Metro buses are continuing to run and drop off passengers on Government Square, but Area F at Fifth and Main streets is shut down until further notice, police and a Metro spokeswoman tell FOX19 NOW.

Area F serves multiple routes including buses serving Mt. Adams - Eden Park, Northside, Madisonville and Milford. See the entire route list here.

These buses will use Area E nearby until Area F reopens, said Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones.

“We don’t have any information on the deceased and likely won’t until the police finish their investigation,” she said.

