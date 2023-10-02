Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River resumes Monday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - The search for a swimmer who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend is resuming Monday, fire officials say.

The 18-year-old man went swimming on Saturday but did not come back to the surface, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported to Hamilton County dispatchers at 5:20 p.m. Saturday as a missing kayaker on the Great Miami River.

Multiple fire crews gathered for the search with drones and divers both Saturday night and again on Sunday at Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive in Miami Township.

Divers with the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Search and Recovery Unit went into the water on Sunday.

The search was called off at 6:10 p.m.

