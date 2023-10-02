Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A water search and rescue operation for a missing swimmer in the Whitewater River has wrapped up for the night and will resume Monday, Miami Township fire officials said Sunday.

The 18-year-old man went swimming on Saturday but did not come back to the surface, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported to Hamilton County dispatchers at 5:20 p.m. Saturday as a missing kayaker on the Great Miami River.

Deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. to Whitewater River between U.S. 50 and Kilby Avenue.

Multiple fire crews gathered for the search with drones and divers both Saturday night and again on Sunday at Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive.

Divers from the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Search and Recovery Unit went into the water on Sunday and are expected to again on Monday.

