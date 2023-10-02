Contests
Search resumes for swimmer who vanished in Whitewater River

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - The search for a swimmer who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend is resuming Monday, fire officials say.

The 18-year-old man went swimming on Saturday in the river where it meets the Great Miami River but did not come back to the surface, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch logs.

Multiple fire crews gathered for the search with drones and divers both Saturday night and again on Sunday at Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive in Miami Township.

Divers with the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Search and Recovery Unit went into the water on Sunday.

The search was called off at 6:10 p.m.

