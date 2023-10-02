Contests
Stevie Nicks gets Barbie Doll made after her

The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs, ribboned tambourine, and golden moon necklace.(Mattel, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks now has her own Barbie as part of Mattel’s Barbie Music Series.

The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs, ribboned tambourine and golden moon necklace.

The look was inspired by the outfit the former member of Fleetwood Mac wore on the cover of her band’s legendary 1977 album “Rumors.”

The designer said Nicks actually loaned out her signature black dress and boots for reference.

The Stevie Barbie was available for pre-order for $55, but it has already sold out.

Nicks posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that the doll means the world to her.

The music icon was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – both with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

