Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - The body of an 18-year-old swimmer has been recovered after he went missing in the Whitewater River on Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old as Bereiasa Gabriel, they announced around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Gabriel went swimming on Saturday in the river between US-50 and Kilby Road, the sheriff’s office said.

While swimming in the middle of the river, the 18-year-old was seen going under the water, but he never resurfaced, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple fire crews gathered for the search with drones and divers both Saturday night and again on Sunday at Lawrenceburg Road and Miamiview Drive in Miami Township.

Divers with the Hamilton County Police Association Underwater Search and Recovery Unit went into the water on Sunday.

The search was called off at 6:10 p.m.

On Monday, the search turned into a recovery effort and the dive team found his body around 11 a.m. in the Great Miami River just south of the Lawrenceburg bridge, the sheriff’s office explained.

