Tri-State tax preparer sentenced 15 years for defrauding woman

Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal expenses including to buy a "tiny home" in Colorado, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.(Warren County Jail)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Warren County tax preparer was sentenced to prison on Monday after defrauding a woman for nearly a decade.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Patrick Thayer, 48, was found guilty of securities fraud, aggravated theft, and identity fraud.

According to court documents, Thayer pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 after he stole over $1.31 million from a Warren County woman’s investments from 2013 to 2022.

Judge Timothy Tepe ordered Thayer to pay over $1 million to the victim.

Thayer opened a bank account in the victim’s name in 2013 without her permission. A former securities salesperson and a licensed investment adviser, Warren County Prosecutor Fornshell said Thayer began selling securities from the victim’s brokerage account and transferred the profits to the fraudulent account.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Thayer used the funds for various purchases including:

  • A down payment on his house
  • Mortgage payments
  • Car loans
  • Credit card expenses
  • Purchase of a ‘tiny house’ in Colorado for a family member

The victim found out about the theft when she was contacted in 2022 by the Internal Revenue Service about the fraudulent account.

