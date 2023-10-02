Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Two Tri-State men were among 160 arrested during a human trafficking sting conducted by law enforcement across Ohio, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Dave Yost released video recordings from police body cameras during the arrests. The sting was part of the AG’s organized crime investigations commission.

The sting lasted six days last week. According to the attorney general’s office, law enforcement interviewed 104 survivors of human trafficking during the sting and is offering services from healthcare and social service organizations.

Luis Lopez-Garcia of Newport was arrested in Franklin County and was charged with engaging in prostitution. Brian Hubbard of Fairfield was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and charged with soliciting. Both were released and are awaiting court dates.

“It’s not just the number of arrests it’s that they happened everywhere,” Yost said. “If you look at the people who were arrested we’ve got professors and academics, teachers and military people, folks that you expect to be self-disciplined and trustworthy.”

Yost said the arrests took place in a number of communities, ranging from rich to poor neighborhoods to cities, suburbs and small towns in the country.

According to Yost, more charges could be pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Oakley Hacker WWII Veteran
Kentucky’s oldest-known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
Cincinnati Fire Department firefighter makes history
Cincinnati Fire Department firefighter makes history
Street takeovers are when people stop traffic to allow vehicles to do burnouts and donuts on...
What are ‘street takeovers?’ 2 incidents reported from this weekend in Cincinnati
Dustin Spaulding was caught on video walking into a gas station after police say he tried to...
Man accused of trying to kidnap kids from NKY park appears in court