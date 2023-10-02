Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Two Tri-State men were among 160 arrested during a human trafficking sting conducted by law enforcement across Ohio, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Dave Yost released video recordings from police body cameras during the arrests. The sting was part of the AG’s organized crime investigations commission.

The sting lasted six days last week. According to the attorney general’s office, law enforcement interviewed 104 survivors of human trafficking during the sting and is offering services from healthcare and social service organizations.

Luis Lopez-Garcia of Newport was arrested in Franklin County and was charged with engaging in prostitution. Brian Hubbard of Fairfield was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and charged with soliciting. Both were released and are awaiting court dates.

“It’s not just the number of arrests it’s that they happened everywhere,” Yost said. “If you look at the people who were arrested we’ve got professors and academics, teachers and military people, folks that you expect to be self-disciplined and trustworthy.”

Yost said the arrests took place in a number of communities, ranging from rich to poor neighborhoods to cities, suburbs and small towns in the country.

According to Yost, more charges could be pending.

