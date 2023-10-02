Warm and Dry with Cooler Temperatures On The Way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be another warm day with daytime highs in the mid 80s.

We will remain dry and warm up until the end of the week, as our first real shot of colder fall air arrives for the weekend.

Another long, dry spell means rain will not fall until Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance of additional showers Friday and Saturday. Models have been weakening the system and drying out the rain as it arrives so do not plan on a good soaker at the end of next week only a few hundredths of an inch. Lucky locations may get 0.25″.

Cool mornings with patches of fog and warm, mostly sunny afternoons will continue until the rainmaker arrives.

From the 8th through the 12th of October we may see high temps below 70º as the first cool Canadian airmass heads our way.

