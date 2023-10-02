Contests
What are ‘street takeovers?’ 2 incidents reported from this weekend in Cincinnati

Two reports of "street takeovers" were made over the weekend to the Cincinnati Police Department.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent trend of “street takeovers” has made its way to Cincinnati.

Street takeovers are when people stop traffic to allow vehicles to do burnouts and donuts on the road.

Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Police Department received two reports of these events happening.

“The Cincinnati Police Department is working on making sure they find out who these people are that are causing these types of irresponsible, reckless behaviors,” said Cincinnati City Council Member Scotty Johnson. “Prayerfully, they move to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The first report of street takeovers happened in May when several cars lined up downtown, stopping traffic while people stood outside watching.

“The downtown services unit had to address that,” explained Johnson. “They confiscated vehicles and charged these perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.”

Five months later, the takeovers arrived in Camp Washington at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street on Saturday. A few hours later, the same thing happened under the Lytle Tunnel on Interstate 71.

While Johnson hopes those involved get prosecuted, Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller says charges could be coming soon.

“We do have video because we have cameras throughout our system throughout Ohio, so yes, we can capture incidents like this on video, and of course, we share that with law enforcement for them to review and make a determination of how they’d like to proceed with the investigation,” said Fuller.

Johnson and Fuller did not disclose what the penalties are for those who are found partaking in street takeovers.

