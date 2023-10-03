Boddy attends Lakota board meeting while protection order awaits appeal

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota Local School District board member Darbi Boddy was allowed to attend a district meeting on Monday after a judge declined a temporary stay while she appealed a civil stalking protection order.

Board members, district members and parents met on Monday to discuss the district’s performance on the annual state report card. Lakota scored 3.5 out of 5.

Boddy was banned from attending meetings after a civil protection order was granted to fellow board member Isaac Adi on Sept. 20 by the Warren County Court. It ruled Boddy had to maintain 500 feet from Adi.

On Sept. 29, the court allowed Boddy to attend board meetings while she awaits an appeal of the protection order. Adi tried to have the temporary stay of his protection order thrown out, but it was denied in court just hours before Monday’s meeting.

Boddy and Adi both declined to comment to FOX19 NOW before the meeting.

