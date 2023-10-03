Contests
Boddy attends Lakota board meeting while protection order awaits appeal

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy testifies during a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas...
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy testifies during a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, as a magistrate considers a request from fellow Board Member Isaac Adi for a protection order against her.(FOX19 NOW)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota Local School District board member Darbi Boddy was allowed to attend a district meeting on Monday after a judge declined a temporary stay while she appealed a civil stalking protection order.

Board members, district members and parents met on Monday to discuss the district’s performance on the annual state report card. Lakota scored 3.5 out of 5.

Boddy was banned from attending meetings after a civil protection order was granted to fellow board member Isaac Adi on Sept. 20 by the Warren County Court. It ruled Boddy had to maintain 500 feet from Adi.

On Sept. 29, the court allowed Boddy to attend board meetings while she awaits an appeal of the protection order. Adi tried to have the temporary stay of his protection order thrown out, but it was denied in court just hours before Monday’s meeting.

Boddy and Adi both declined to comment to FOX19 NOW before the meeting.

