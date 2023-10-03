Contests
Child sustains injuries after ATV crash

By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday after an ATV accident in Clermont County.

A man and a child were riding the ATV near Bigam Road in Wayne Township, according to Clermont County Sheriff’s deputies and troops from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m.

Law enforcement said the child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s with a broken leg.

The condition of the adult was unknown.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

