Cincinnati interim fire chief says report findings support need for new Westwood fire station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s a new push to build a new fire station in Westwood.

Cincinnati Interim Fire Chief Steve Breitfelder says the thought for the new free station came after the city requested a report on neighborhood response times when responding to a fire.

While gathering that information, he said the department noticed a high volume of calls coming from the Westwood and Price Hill neighborhoods.

“We found out that the Westwood area, their runs basically went through the roof to the point where they are not going to be able to sustain that, and within 24 hours, they were making anywhere from 25 to 30 runs a day,” Breitfelder said Tuesday when presenting his report findings to the Cincinnati Public Safety Committee.

Breitfelder explained they noticed the heavy demand for service after switching to their new Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) dispatch system in November 2022.

The AVL system dispatches the closest company to the person calling 911 instead of a station focusing on one area.

“A lot of those runs, and these are just estimated numbers, five to 10 of them after midnight,” Interim Fire Chief Breitfelder said.

The interim chief says to handle the number of calls, they had to use an additional engine company out of Westwood.

They also had to pay firefighters overtime each day.

Breitfelder says adding an additional firehouse on the west side of town would evenly distribute runs for service in the Price Hill and Westwood areas.

“If we were to do that, it would be around 4,500 runs versus 60-6,700 that engine 35 was going to make,” the interim chief said. “So, that’s a lot better. It’s a more sustainable number of runs per company.”

Adding a new fire station comes at a cost, which is one of the bigger concerns city leaders have to consider, especially as they face a budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

Cincinnati City Council Member Scotty Johnson says now that the report is done, council members will look to find a solution.

He says if voters decide to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway, that would free up extra money for infrastructure projects.

