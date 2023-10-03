City of Hamilton announces new downtown hotel

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton is adding a new hotel to the corner of one of its busiest downtown streets.

For years, the only thing new to grow from the corner of High Street and MLK Boulevard in downtown Hamilton was the weeds and grass, but that is about to change as plans for a new hotel are coming together.

“Right now, the parking lot that the hotel is going to be located on is just vacant,” explained Hamilton Vice Mayor Michael Ryan. “So, it’s not generating jobs, it’s not generating any tax money, it’s not generating any utility money, and the biggest thing it’s not drawing anybody into Hamilton.”

The City of Hamilton signed off on the letter of intent to begin development on Homes to Suites by Hilton and Hampton Inn, which plans to build on the vacant corner.

The hotel is one of the many developments that have followed the construction of the Spooky Nook sports complex.

“The city’s continued progress and the progress of Spooky Nook and all the businesses moving in - the need for hotels has only increased, so we have been working really hard and been diligent about getting hoteliers in town,” Ryan said.

There are still steps and a process to follow here before a hotel goes up in downtown Hamilton.

The next is a due diligence process that could take half a year.

“This is a big deal for us,” Vice Mayor Ryan stated. “We’re excited that they’re believing in Hamilton, and we’re real excited to get this project started. It’s going to bring such a boom to downtown and the city as a whole.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.