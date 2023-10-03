Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Enforcement of Ohio’s distracted driving law starts Thursday

The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary...
The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary traffic offense for all drivers, allowing law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The grace period for Ohio’s distracted driving law will end this week.

Starting Oct. 5, warnings are out the door and law enforcement will instead issue citations for those caught violating the law that went into effect on April 4.

The 6-month grace period was to allow drivers to adapt to the state’s distracted driving law.

The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary traffic offense for all drivers, allowing law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.

The Ohio Department of Transportation outlined the penalties drivers will face for violating the law:

  • 1st offense in two years: Two points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine.
  • 2nd offense in two years: Three points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.
  • 3rd or more offense in two years: Four points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver license.
  • Fines doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

There are exceptions to the law, according to ODOT.

Ohio drivers 18 years and older can make and receive calls via hands-free devices.

Those devices, per ODOT, include:

  • Speakerphone
  • Earpiece
  • Wireless headset
  • Electronic watch
  • Connecting phone to vehicle

[You can find a full list of exceptions here]

Watching GPS/navigational displays are allowed, according to ODOT.

ODOT suggests that drivers should pull over to a safe area and park if they must physically use their cell phone or electronic device.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
A child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 after he and an...
Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in ATV crash
A man is arrested during Operation Buyer's Remorse, a human trafficking sting last week that...
Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting
Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of killing Herman Brown in the 2003 cold case, according to...
20 years later: Murder suspect arrested, indicted in 2003 cold case

Latest News

Former Highland Heights councilman Edward Fessler was sentenced on Tuesday.
Former NKY city council member sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Laddarus Crump
Guardian ‘cruelly abused’ 10-year-old boy in ‘beating’ with belt, wire coat hanger: court docs