Ex-NKY tennis coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of 15-year-old student

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (ENQUIRER) - A former Northern Kentucky youth tennis coach has been convicted of charges related to the sexual assault of one of his underage students in 2019, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report, sourcing court records.

Court C. Clark, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to rape and sodomy, according to Boone County Circuit Court filings. Clark took an Alford plea, meaning that while he is accepting the punishment, he is also maintaining his innocence to the charges.

In June 2022, the victim reported to detectives with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted by Clark when she was 15 years old, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

At the time, the girl was receiving tennis lessons from Clark at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Crestview Hills, investigators said.

While she was on a spring break trip to Florida, Clark started sending the girl “flirtatious messages” and their relationship escalated after she returned to Northern Kentucky, according to investigators.

Investigators said Clark became sexually involved with the girl in May 2019 when she missed school and Clark, then 24, went to her house in Burlington.

Before the girl started getting private tennis lessons from Clark, he would help coach her and provide free hitting sessions as a “favor,” investigators said, adding that he also gave her gifts.

After the victim reported the sexual assaults to the authorities, she and a Boone County detective dialed up Clark and recorded the conversation, the complaint states.

During that phone call, she asked Clark questions as to why he would engage in a sexual relationship with her when she was so young, the complaint states, adding that Clark apologized 35 to 40 times.

Clark, of Northside, then told her that she needed to delete everything that involved the two of them from her phone and throw away the gifts he gave her, investigators said.

“I was wrapped up in a situation I shouldn’t have been in, but I did it anyway,” Clark said during the phone call, according to investigators’ account of the conversation.

A representative for the Five Seasons confirmed not long after Clark’s arrest that he is no longer employed there.

As part of his plea, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of five years in prison, though they’ve signaled that they are not opposed to him being placed on five years of probation.

That probation is conditioned in part on Clark entering into a 10-year protective order with the victim and registering as a sex offender for 20 years, court records show.

Clark’s lawyer did not respond to messages from The Enquirer requesting comment as of this publication.

Court records show Clark is expected to appear in court before Judge Richard Brueggemann for sentencing on Jan. 17.

