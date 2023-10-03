Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported on Dixie Highway around 7 p.m. Monday night, Kenton County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

Mark Hoffman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, a coroner’s report shows.

