Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The crash was reported on Dixie Highway around 7 p.m. Monday night, Kenton County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
Mark Hoffman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, a coroner’s report shows.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.