Former ‘American Idol’ contestant, Broadway star is coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former American Idol contestant is making a stop in the Queen City on Thursday as part of his tour across the country.

Todrick Hall appeared on American Idol in 2010 and has since been busy working on his music career.

On Thursday, Hall will play at Bogart’s in Corryville as part of his 30-stop tour, Velvet Rage.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Baker spoke with the musician, and he says he is a big fan of Cincinnati.

“It was game-changing. It was life-changing,” he said. “I got my first dose of what it was like to be on television because there was negative criticism and adoration at the same time.”

Hall was featured on the ninth season of American Idol and he has come a long way since then.

The artist holds numerous titles: Performer, composer, actor, director, choreographer, and social media personality. He has even starred on Broadway, appeared in various TV shows and runs a successful YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers.

“It’s going super well. I’m somebody who has had a crazy career and I’m self-made. I don’t have a record label - I’m an unsigned artist,” he said.

Hall self-funds his tour whereas other artists would have a large company paying the bill for travel, lights other show Bizz necessities. He gets it done but says it’s totally worth it for the fans.

“To meet my fans and see them is just incredible. I love how fabulous they are, and how diverse my audiences are,” the musician said. “My show is not [just] a show for Black people or white people or queer people or straight people or young people or mature people - it’s a show for everyone.”

This is not his first stop in Cincinnati. Hall says he loves it here and has had some love interest, but what he loves most about Cincinnati is the culture.

“I love how people welcome me there. I think that everyone is just so kind, and they are very culturally aware,” he said. “There is always a great theater there and great dance studios there. I just feel really appreciated when I go there.”

One message Hall shared about his success was his motivation to get there.

“If you are insecure about something you don’t recognize that it’s a great superpower sometimes. It’s a constant maintenance that you have to constantly remind yourself the things about you that you don’t like are actually beautiful and the things that make you special,” he explained.

Tickets for his show at Bogart’s are currently on sale.

He says all concert attire is welcome, and nothing is considered too extravagant.

