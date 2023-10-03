Former NKY city council member sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges

Video form previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge sentenced a former Highland Heights council member to five years in prison following his guilty plea to drug charges.

Edward Fessler pleaded guilty in July to trafficking meth and possessing LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to Campbell County court documents.

Court records say Fessler was regularly buying and selling the drugs.

One of the four counts was dismissed, the judge announced.

He sentenced Fessler to five years on count one, three years on count three, and 12 months on court four. The sentences will run concurrently, so Fessler will spend five years in jail.

Highland Heights City Council records show the council accepted Fessler’s resignation in April, and his position was filled on May 2.

