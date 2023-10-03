Contests
Former NKY city council member sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges

Former Highland Heights council member to face jail time
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Video form previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge sentenced a former Highland Heights council member to five years in prison following his guilty plea to drug charges.

Edward Fessler pleaded guilty in July to trafficking meth and possessing LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to Campbell County court documents.

Court records say Fessler was regularly buying and selling the drugs.

Court records reveal how police identified NKY councilman as suspected meth dealer

One of the four counts was dismissed, the judge announced.

He sentenced Fessler to five years on count one, three years on count three, and 12 months on court four. The sentences will run concurrently, so Fessler will spend five years in jail.

Highland Heights City Council records show the council accepted Fessler’s resignation in April, and his position was filled on May 2.

