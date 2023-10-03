Contests
Guardian ‘cruelly abused’ 10-year-old boy in ‘beating’ with belt, wire coat hanger: court docs

Laddarus Crump
Laddarus Crump(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati man is accused of beating a 10-year-old child that he is the guardian of so severely, the boy had to go to the hospital, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 28-year-old Laddarus Crump on Monday and charged him with a felony count of endangering children.

Crump “cruelly abused” the boy on Sept. 13 “using a belt and wire coat hanger causing visible physical injuries to the point (the victim) had to be evaluated by Children’s Hospital,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:35 p.m. Monday and was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.

