At least 1 dead in Hamilton crash, dispatchers say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Around 6 p.m., dispatchers confirmed the deadly crash happened on Main Street in front of the Meijer Express Gas Station.

No other information has been released at this time.

