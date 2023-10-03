Contests
At least 1 dead in Hamilton crash, dispatchers say

Around 6 p.m., Butler County dispatchers confirmed the deadly crash happened on Main Street in...
Around 6 p.m., Butler County dispatchers confirmed the deadly crash happened on Main Street in front of the Meijer Express Gas Station.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Around 6 p.m., dispatchers confirmed the deadly crash happened on Main Street in front of the Meijer Express Gas Station.

No other information has been released at this time.

