Longworth Hall tenants needing to relocate for Brent Spence Bridge Project could be compensated

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Businesses in Longworth Hall, which will need to relocate to make way for the Brent Spence Bridge Project, could be eligible for benefits to help them move.

Several businesses, from real estate to art design, currently sit inside the more than 100-year-old Cincinnati landmark.

A few months ago, several Longworth Hall tenants in the building’s east end were informed that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is buying a portion of the east side of the building.

Those impacted tenants shared with FOX19 NOW the terms of the move and details of ODOT’s relocation program in a letter they received from ORC, a company offering real estate solutions for infrastructure:

“We are to provide the owner with a written offer and the appraisal or valuation upon which we base that offer. The amount offered to the owner will not be less than the approved fair market value estimate of the property needed for the project. This compensation is based on the valuation of the property by qualified real estate personnel who have analyzed current market data.”

The owners will have a minimum of 30 days from the time they receive the offer letter to accept or reject it.

The letter says if no agreement is reached, eminent domain may be exercised to obtain the property.

The decision about eminent domain will have to be made in court, where the owner may disagree with whether ODOT’s offer reflects the property’s fair market value, the letter says.

ODOT said in a statement:

“ODOT has been working with the owners for more than a decade. Now that the project is progressing, we are working to finalize the purchase of property and reach out directly to impacted tenants. At this time, no final agreement has been reached with the owner or tenants.”

According to the letter from ORC, benefits to businesses may include: reimbursement of costs to locate a new site, expenses that result from the move, and expenses to re-establish the business at a new site.

In addition, businesses will be reimbursed for any economic loss lost during relocation and they may also be eligible for a fixed payment.

ODOT said they will not be relocating every business inside Longworth, simply those in the east end.

Bengals tailgating parties will not be affected.

