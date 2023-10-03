Motorcyclist flown to UC Medical Center after Indiana crash

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Monday in Batesville, according to the Batesville Police Department.

Charles Peters, of Laurel, Indiana, was first taken to Margaret Mary Health before being transported to UC Medical Center, police said.

He was injured in a crash that happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 46 and Tekulve Road, Batesville police said.

Peters was riding a motorcycle going west on SR-46 when police said an SUV turned in front of him at the Tekulve Road intersection. Police said Benjamin Thomasson of Batesville, Indiana, was driving the SUV.

The collision between the motorcycle and SUV forced Thomasson’s vehicle into another SUV that was sitting at a stoplight on Tekulve Road, police explained. The driver of the SUV at the stoplight was uninjured.

When emergency personnel arrived at the crash, police said Peters looked to be in critical condition.

Peters and Thomasson were taken to Margaret Mary Health, according to Batesville police.

Peters required further treatment and was then flown to UC Medical Center.

Batesville police did not provide an updated condition on Peters or Thomasson when they issued a press release around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

