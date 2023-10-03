Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs

Robert Harris
Robert Harris(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 33-year-old man is under arrest on a murder charge after he admitted to strangling the 51-year-old woman found dead on Government Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, court records show.

Robert Harris is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday on one count of murder.

The homicide victim was found shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Cincinnati police roped off a portion of Government Square at Fifth and Main streets while they investigated.

Harris’s admission to strangling the woman was corroborated with preliminary results of an investigation by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A motive for the attack was not disclosed in court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A SWAT situation in Norwood ended in a man under arrest early Monday, according to Hamilton...
Norwood SWAT situation ends with man in custody
Police say a 6-year-old was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Winneste in Winton...
6-year-old suffers ‘serious injuries’ following hit-and-run in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Firefighter Nykeba Banks is the first woman bomb technician in agency history.
Cincinnati Fire Department announces its first certified female bomb tech
Photo of garden flowers
Tri-state woman accused of pouring bleach on neighbor’s garden, court docs say
A Tri-State man was charged today after he was accused of threatening to shoot a 64-year-old...
Shooting threat on bus leads to charges in St. Bernard, court docs say