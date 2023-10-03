Contests
NKY restaurant owners open up new rooftop bar in Covington

“The biggest differentiator is the unmatched 360-degree views of downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and Grillworks grill, which is the first of its kind in the area.”
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - As the City of Covington continues to grow, a Northern Kentucky couple decided it was also time to expand by opening up a new rooftop bar.

On Friday, the Covington community was invited to Opal, a “chef-driven” classy-casual restaurant, for its grand opening.

Located inside Madison Avenue’s Republic Bank, the new bar offers a fine dining experience, views of the Cincinnati skyline, signature drinks and a unique atmosphere.

“When people come to Opal, they’re stepping foot into a one-of-a-kind experience, and we believe that’s what really will set us apart,” co-owner, Bill Whitlow wrote in a press release. “The biggest differentiator is the unmatched 360-degree views of downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and Grillworks grill, which is the first of its kind in the area. That will allow us to offer some unique, chef-driven menu items surrounded by craft cocktails and a variety of wine selections.”

Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.

Once customers step out of the elevator and onto the rooftop, they will be surrounded by pops of color, intricate and modern-style fixtures and overall, a space they feel they could celebrate any occasion in, according to co-owner Morgan Whitlow.

“All of us have poured our hearts and souls into this place. We can’t wait to welcome guests to experience all Opal has to offer,” she said.

In addition to opening their new restaurant, the Whitlow’s also own Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a Covington bar known for its collection of bourbon and whiskies.

“All of Bill and Morgan’s restaurants are very focused on community and hospitality and we know the menu and service here will reflect that,” said Opal’s Executive Chef Eric Polhamus. “The menu will feature dishes made from fresh, local fare and products. Our craft cocktail menu has been perfectly curated to complement the wood-fired dishes and we have a list of excellent wines that pair well with them too. We can’t wait to welcome the community to dine with us.”

Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.
Opal, a new rooftop bar and restaurant in Covington, opened up on Madison Avenue Friday.

Opal is the Whitlow’s third installment.

The bar’s current hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They are also now taking reservations.

