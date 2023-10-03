Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ohio sales tax exemption for baby products goes into effect

Diapers are one of the baby products that are now exempt from sales tax in Ohio.
Diapers are one of the baby products that are now exempt from sales tax in Ohio.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baby products purchased in Ohio should be less expensive after a tax exemption went into effect on Oct. 1.

The exemption was part of an amended Statehouse bill that was passed earlier this year.

“Families will see a little bit of extra cash in their pockets throughout the course of the year,” said Megan Fischer of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. “For families who are buying diapers, it could be $80 to $100 a month.”

Fischer said the diaper bank is supplying 2.2 million diapers a year and only meeting about 20 percent of the need for diapers in the Tri-State.

“It will definitely help some families, but there are a lot of families that are going to need way more help than the case or two of diapers that this money will free up for them.”

Besides diapers, the following baby products are part of the sales tax exemption:

  • Therapeutic and preventative creams and wipes
  • Child restraints and booster seats
  • Cribs
  • Strollers

Shequetta Nelson said she’s glad something was done to help lower costs for families.

“It’s real hard for single parents whey they have no help,” Nelson said. “They’re just out here struggling. Diapers, they’re really expensive. It’s going to help a lot of mothers. ”

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, there’s no limit on the amount of baby products that can be purchased.

Products that are purchased online in Ohio from other states are also exempt from sales taxes.

Anyone who believes they were wrongly charged for taxes on an exempt product can apply for a refund at the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
A child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 after he and an...
Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in ATV crash
A man is arrested during Operation Buyer's Remorse, a human trafficking sting last week that...
Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting

Latest News

Around 6 p.m., Butler County dispatchers confirmed the deadly crash happened on Main Street in...
At least 1 dead in Hamilton crash, dispatchers say
The City of Hamilton signed off on the letter of intent to begin development on Homes to Suites...
City of Hamilton announces new downtown hotel
A portion of one of Cincinnati’s most iconic buildings, Longworth Hall, may be changing hands,...
Longworth Hall tenants needing to relocate for Brent Spence Bridge Project could be compensated
Court C. Clark, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to rape and sodomy, according to Boone County Circuit...
Ex-NKY tennis coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of 15-year-old student