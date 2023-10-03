Ohio sales tax exemption for baby products goes into effect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baby products purchased in Ohio should be less expensive after a tax exemption went into effect on Oct. 1.

The exemption was part of an amended Statehouse bill that was passed earlier this year.

“Families will see a little bit of extra cash in their pockets throughout the course of the year,” said Megan Fischer of Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. “For families who are buying diapers, it could be $80 to $100 a month.”

Fischer said the diaper bank is supplying 2.2 million diapers a year and only meeting about 20 percent of the need for diapers in the Tri-State.

“It will definitely help some families, but there are a lot of families that are going to need way more help than the case or two of diapers that this money will free up for them.”

Besides diapers, the following baby products are part of the sales tax exemption:

Therapeutic and preventative creams and wipes

Child restraints and booster seats

Cribs

Strollers

Shequetta Nelson said she’s glad something was done to help lower costs for families.

“It’s real hard for single parents whey they have no help,” Nelson said. “They’re just out here struggling. Diapers, they’re really expensive. It’s going to help a lot of mothers. ”

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, there’s no limit on the amount of baby products that can be purchased.

Products that are purchased online in Ohio from other states are also exempt from sales taxes.

Anyone who believes they were wrongly charged for taxes on an exempt product can apply for a refund at the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

