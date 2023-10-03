Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

The restaurant pays homage to the owners’ “culinary heritage.”
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be closing the Tex-Mex Southern comfort restaurant in October.(Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Over-the-Rhine’s best breakfast and lunch spots is closing after seven years of operating on the corner of Race and 15th streets.

On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, Jim and Norma Kerns, announced that the restaurant’s last day will be Thursday, Oct. 12.

“Choosing to say goodbye to B&A was not easy. Over-The-Rhine has a unique magic – supportive neighbors, a space for individuality, and a nurturing environment for dreams. It has been an honor to be a part of this community,” the pair wrote.

On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be closing the Tex-Mex Southern comfort restaurant in October.(Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

Walking into B&A Street Kitchen, customers are immediately greeted with the aroma of Tex-Mex and Southern comfort foods, representing both owners’ upbringings.

In 2012, the Kerns purchased the 186-year-old building on Race Street and later came up with the idea to combine their childhood memories to create a fast-casual dining spot in Over-the-Rhine - a type of restaurant that was not an option for residents at the time.

According to the restaurant’s website, Norma grew up in Northwest Ohio making and selling tacos out of her family’s concession business - a business that is still around today. While Norma was working in the restaurant scene at a young age, Jim - who grew up in Eastern Kentucky - was trying his hand at cooking the southern comfort food he loved.

After deciding the building would become a restaurant and determining the food they wanted to serve, their next conquest was coming up with a name - something meaningful to them.

Since the restaurant was based on the owners’ “culinary heritage,” it was only right to pick a name that paid homage to those who influenced their passion for food. Their mothers.

B&A Street Kitchen: The “B” for Jim’s mother, Barbara, and the “A” for Norma’s mother, Aurora.

On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be closing the Tex-Mex Southern comfort restaurant in October.(Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

“To everyone who has graced our tables over the years, whether you are a longtime patron or just discovered us, your presence has been the heartbeat of B&A and we are truly humbled and honored to have served you,” the Kerns wrote.

The owners did not say why they decided to close the restaurant, but FOX19 NOW reached out for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
A child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 after he and an...
Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in ATV crash
A man is arrested during Operation Buyer's Remorse, a human trafficking sting last week that...
Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting
Robert Stewart, 64, is accused of killing Herman Brown in the 2003 cold case, according to...
20 years later: Murder suspect arrested, indicted in 2003 cold case

Latest News

Former Highland Heights councilman Edward Fessler was sentenced on Tuesday.
Former NKY city council member sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges
The use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary...
Enforcement of Ohio’s distracted driving law starts Thursday
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Laddarus Crump
Guardian ‘cruelly abused’ 10-year-old boy in ‘beating’ with belt, wire coat hanger: court docs