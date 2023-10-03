Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Over-the-Rhine’s best breakfast and lunch spots is closing after seven years of operating on the corner of Race and 15th streets.

On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, Jim and Norma Kerns, announced that the restaurant’s last day will be Thursday, Oct. 12.

“Choosing to say goodbye to B&A was not easy. Over-The-Rhine has a unique magic – supportive neighbors, a space for individuality, and a nurturing environment for dreams. It has been an honor to be a part of this community,” the pair wrote.

On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be closing the Tex-Mex Southern comfort restaurant in October. (Mary LeBus/FOX19 NOW)

Walking into B&A Street Kitchen, customers are immediately greeted with the aroma of Tex-Mex and Southern comfort foods, representing both owners’ upbringings.

In 2012, the Kerns purchased the 186-year-old building on Race Street and later came up with the idea to combine their childhood memories to create a fast-casual dining spot in Over-the-Rhine - a type of restaurant that was not an option for residents at the time.

According to the restaurant’s website, Norma grew up in Northwest Ohio making and selling tacos out of her family’s concession business - a business that is still around today. While Norma was working in the restaurant scene at a young age, Jim - who grew up in Eastern Kentucky - was trying his hand at cooking the southern comfort food he loved.

After deciding the building would become a restaurant and determining the food they wanted to serve, their next conquest was coming up with a name - something meaningful to them.

Since the restaurant was based on the owners’ “culinary heritage,” it was only right to pick a name that paid homage to those who influenced their passion for food. Their mothers.

B&A Street Kitchen: The “B” for Jim’s mother, Barbara, and the “A” for Norma’s mother, Aurora.

“To everyone who has graced our tables over the years, whether you are a longtime patron or just discovered us, your presence has been the heartbeat of B&A and we are truly humbled and honored to have served you,” the Kerns wrote.

The owners did not say why they decided to close the restaurant, but FOX19 NOW reached out for comment.

