Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Shooting threat on bus leads to charges in St. Bernard, court docs say

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was charged on Sunday after he was accused of threatening to shoot someone on a bus, according to court documents.

Yahadah Baskerville, 43, was arrested late on Sunday and charged with menacing.

He’s accused of threatening to shoot a 64-year-old man several times while the two were on a bus in St. Bernard.

The driver contacted St. Bernard police. According to their report, Baskerville is accused of reaching near his back pocket to either grab a weapon or make the victim believe he had one.

According to the report, the victim told police he was in fear for his life and ready to defend himself.

Baskerville appeared before a Hamilton County judge on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance afterward.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
Jelly Roll performs with Three 6 Mafia during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on...
Jelly Roll gets a big surprise while performing at Riverbend
The Hamilton County Dive Team searched Whitewater River Sunday after an 18-year-old swimmer...
Search for missing swimmer in Whitewater River will resume Monday
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy testifies during a hearing in Butler County Common Pleas...
Boddy attends Lakota board meeting while protection order awaits appeal
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Child sustains injuries after ATV crash
Oakley Hacker WWII Veteran
Kentucky’s oldest-known WWII veteran celebrates birthday
A man is arrested during Operation Buyer's Remorse, a human trafficking sting last week that...
Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting