Shooting threat on bus leads to charges in St. Bernard, court docs say

ST. BERNARD (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was charged on Sunday after he was accused of threatening to shoot someone on a bus, according to court documents.

Yahadah Baskerville, 43, was arrested late on Sunday and charged with menacing.

He’s accused of threatening to shoot a 64-year-old man several times while the two were on a bus in St. Bernard.

The driver contacted St. Bernard police. According to their report, Baskerville is accused of reaching near his back pocket to either grab a weapon or make the victim believe he had one.

According to the report, the victim told police he was in fear for his life and ready to defend himself.

Baskerville appeared before a Hamilton County judge on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance afterward.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 1.

