Showers and Cooler Temperatures on the Way

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine this afternoon with daytime highs in the mid 80′s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Another long, dry spell means rain will not fall until Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance of additional showers Friday and Saturday.

Cool mornings with patches of fog and warm, mostly sunny afternoons will continue until the rainmaker arrives.

From the 8th through the 12th of October we may see high temps below 70º as the first cool Canadian airmass heads our way.

