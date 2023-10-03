Contests
Southern Ky. officer saves child from drowning

Sgt. Troy Truett
Sgt. Troy Truett(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky officer was deemed a hero after saving a two-year-old from drowning.

Officials with the London Police Department said the two-year-old boy jumped into a pool at a birthday party without his life jacket.

When the child’s mother pulled him out of the water, he was reportedly blue, unresponsive and without a pulse.

Officials said Sgt. Troy Truett rushed to the child, evaluated his vital signs and administered CPR.

The boy reportedly gained consciousness and began breathing.

“Sgt. Truett’s selfless act of heroism deserves recognition and gratitude from both his local community and society at large. His dedication to public safety and his quick thinking in the face of a life-threatening situation serve as an inspiration to us all,” officials posted on Facebook.

Officials said Sgt. Truett will receive the Life Saving Award and Medal for his actions.

