Tri-state woman accused of pouring bleach on neighbor’s garden, court docs say

A woman in Forest Park was charged after she was accused of pouring bleach on a neighbor's garden.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is facing charges after she was accused of pouring bleach on her neighbor’s garden, according to court documents.

Nisha Johnson was charged with criminal mischief on Monday for damaging her neighbor’s property. She was released on a $500 bond.

According to the court, the neighbor recorded Johnson in late August pouring bleach on the garden while telling them it was going to die.

Johnson is scheduled in court on Tuesday.

