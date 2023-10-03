Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Women are paying ‘pink’ tax for health care, study says

FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less...
FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less because fewer services women need are covered.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study finds a big disparity between what women and men pay for out-of-pocket health care.

The financial services firm Deloitte looked at more than 16 million people with employer-sponsored health insurance between 2017 and 2022.

The analysis found that American women who have health insurance through their jobs pay about 18% more out-of-pocket than men with similar insurance. And that’s with removing the costs of maternity care.

Also, while women pay about the same premiums as men, the value of their coverage is less. Insurance companies seem to cover fewer services for women, compared to men.

For example, breast cancer screenings can often cost more than other types of cancer screenings.

It’s become known as a kind of “pink” tax for health care.

A separate report, published Monday by the Susan G. Komen organization, finds the high cost of treatment for breast cancer is such a burden that it may be costing women their health.

And studies show the financial burdens can be even worse for women of color, younger women, people who are not married and those who live on a limited income.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A SWAT situation in Norwood ended in a man under arrest early Monday, according to Hamilton...
Norwood SWAT situation ends with man in custody
Police say a 6-year-old was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Winneste in Winton...
6-year-old suffers ‘serious injuries’ following hit-and-run in Winton Hills, police say

Latest News

Laddarus Crump
Guardian ‘cruelly abused’ 10-year-old boy in ‘beating’ with belt, wire coat hanger: court docs
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Police say a 6-year-old was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on Winneste in Winton...
6-year-old suffers ‘serious injuries’ following hit-and-run in Winton Hills, police say
Arrest made in homicide investigation
Arrest made in homicide investigation