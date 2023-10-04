Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk, police said Wednesday.

Barbara Sumner was hit about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 43rd Street and Winston Avenue near the Kroger store, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in critical condition with multiple serious injuries and succumbed to those overnight, according to police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with their investigation.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call Covington police at 859-292-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

Latest News

Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
P&G protestors who shut down Roebling Bridge arrested, police say
Baby products purchased in Ohio should be less expensive after a tax exemption went into effect...
Ohio sales tax exemption for baby products goes into effect
Cincinnati police’s union leader is calling out an animal control agency over rabies testing on...
‘Inexcusable’: Cincinnati police union leader calls out animal control agency over rabies test on dog that bit officer, 2 residents
A woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according...
Woman found dead in crashed SUV on Hamilton Avenue