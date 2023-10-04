Contests
Arrest warrant issued for Tri-State youth pastor indicted on sex crimes, sheriff's office says

Jairo Sanchez, 38, is wanted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report from...
Jairo Sanchez, 38, is wanted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report from law enforcement.(MGN)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a youth pastor after he was indicted on more than a dozen charges of sex crimes involving minors.

Jairo Sanchez, 38, is wanted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report from law enforcement.

The youth pastor was indicted on charges of gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, unlawful restraint and abduction, Butler County court records show.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office said Sanchez is accused of victimizing five minors, all of whom were 16 years old or younger.

Two of the victims were under 13 years old, the report from the sheriff’s office says.

Sanchez worked as a pastor or youth pastor at three different locations in Hamilton County, according to the prosecutor’s office.

His last known address is in Lemon Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-887-3029 if you know where Sanchez is.

