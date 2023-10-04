Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Government Square was closed in downtown Cincinnati early Monday after a woman was...
Woman found dead on Government Square in downtown Cincinnati
The search for Bereiasa Gabriel, who went missing in Whitewater River over the weekend,...
Swimmer’s body found after vanishing in Whitewater River on Saturday
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
A child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 after he and an...
Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in ATV crash
A man is arrested during Operation Buyer's Remorse, a human trafficking sting last week that...
Two Tri-State men charged after statewide human trafficking sting

Latest News

Police lights
Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Covington, police say
Michelle Bray was found guilty in Kenton County court of three counts related to the sexual...
NKY woman found guilty on child sex charges
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote