Dispatch: Protestors shut down Roebling Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is currently shut down due to protestors, according to Kenton County Dispatchers.

The protestors, who say they are human rights and environmental advocates, hung a 1,600-square-foot banner that states, “P&G: Stop Forest Destruction.”

A press release sent out by the group says the Roebling Bridge has been around as long as Proctor & Gamble, making it a significant area to hang their banner.

It is unknown how long the bridge will be shut down as of now.

