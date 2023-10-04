Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Dispatch: Protestors shut down Roebling Bridge

The Roebling Bridge is shut down on the Ohio and Kentucky sides due to protestors, dispatch says.
The Roebling Bridge is shut down on the Ohio and Kentucky sides due to protestors, dispatch says.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is currently shut down due to protestors, according to Kenton County Dispatchers.

The protestors, who say they are human rights and environmental advocates, hung a 1,600-square-foot banner that states, “P&G: Stop Forest Destruction.”

A press release sent out by the group says the Roebling Bridge has been around as long as Proctor & Gamble, making it a significant area to hang their banner.

It is unknown how long the bridge will be shut down as of now.

FOX19 will update this story shortly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

Latest News

A woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according...
Woman found dead in crashed SUV on Hamilton Avenue
First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash
One man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Price Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
One person shot in drive-by while suspects injured after crash, police say