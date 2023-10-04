Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘I lived through ‘Final Destination’': Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

Latest News

Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
P&G protestors who shut down Roebling Bridge arrested, police say
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.
Got packages to return? You can call Uber
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages