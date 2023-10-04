‘Inexcusable’: Cincinnati police union leader calls out animal control agency over rabies test on dog that bit officer, 2 residents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police’s union leader is calling out an animal control agency over rabies testing on the loose dog an officer was forced to shoot and kill after it attacked two citizens and the officer last week.

“It’s been six days since two citizens and Cincinnati police officer were attacked by a possibly rabid, stray dog,” FOP Lodge 69 President Dan Hils said Wednesday in a Facebook post and news release.

“Over the first four days, Cincinnati CARE apparently took zero action to have the dog’s body tested for rabies. Multiple police officers and others called and were ignored. That kind of inaction is inexcusable.”

Officer Meggie Bower responded on Sept. 28. after two people reported being bitten by a large, stray black German Shepherd outside the Hartwell Recreation Center off Vine Street.

When she arrived, she was also attacked and bitten by the same dog, a police spokesman has said.

Officer Bower was forced to shoot and kill the “dangerous dog” and was later treated in the emergency room for the dog bite, according to Hils, a veteran Cincinnati police sergeant who is now retired.

Officer Bower was told to await rabies testing results from Cincinnati Animal CARE, the Hamilton County agency responsible for providing animal control services, to determine if she would need to undergo the painful rabies treatment that requires multiple injections, Hils said.

Officers went to Cincinnati CARE directly to get answers.

An employee there found the dog’s body in an unlabeled box on Oct. 3, according to Hils.

An employee promised to get test results but “joked to the officer who was bitten about just dealing with the painful rabies injections,” Hils said.

“The level of urgency and professionalism with Cincinnati CARE isn’t even close to where it should be,” he said.

“It’s bad enough to ignore multiple phone calls but it’s downright insulting to minimize or joke about an officer and citizens who’ve been attacked by a potentially rabid dog. Cincinnati owes its police officers and its citizens better.”

FOX19 NOW reached out Wednesday morning to Cincinnati Animal CARE for comment.

“The post is wildly inaccurate. This isn’t a simple blood test. The only test for rabies is decapitation,” said their spokesman, Ray Anderson.

“The dog’s body was sent for testing to the state of Ohio and results are pending. We spoke with Officer Bower today and our veterinarian informed her that the body was sent for testing but we do not perform the tests here on site.”

