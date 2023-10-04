Contests
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash

A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious injuries in an ATV crash in Madison Township, according to the sheriff’s office.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious injuries in an ATV crash in Madison Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was reported just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Trenton Franklin Road along the Great Miami River, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.

The man was heading home from fishing in the river alone on the ATV when he struck an embankment going too fast and flipped over the handlebars, according to the sheriff’s office.

Care Flight responded and flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

His name, age and current condition at the hospital were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

