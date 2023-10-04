Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified

Video from Tuesday’s coverage at the scene.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The man killed in a heavy machinery crash on Tuesday in Hamilton has been identified.

Jacob Moler, 25, of Mt. Orab, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Moler and another man, who has not been identified, were operating the 30,000-pound machine near Meijer and Skyline Chili when it crashed around 4 p.m., Hamilton officers at the scene said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Oxford Road, Hamilton Richmond Road and Main Street.

Moler died while the other man was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to another hospital, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The other man’s condition is unknown.

An OSHA representative said the men were working at a site along Old Oxford Road when the rubber tire roller had a malfunction that prevented it from stopping. The two men rode the roller down Old Oxford Road before turning into the grass.

The machine flipped and began rolling in the grass, breaking multiple pieces off, including four tires.

OSHA and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the crash.

