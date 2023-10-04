Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified

At least one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Hamilton, according to Butler County dispatchers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from Tuesday’s coverage at the scene.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The man killed in a heavy machinery crash on Tuesday in Hamilton has been identified.

Jacob Moler, 25, of Mt. Orab, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Moler and another man, who has not been identified, were operating the 30,000-pound machine near Meijer and Skyline Chili when it crashed around 4 p.m., Hamilton officers at the scene said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Oxford Road, Hamilton Richmond Road and Main Street.

Moler died while the other man was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to another hospital, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The other man’s condition is unknown.

An OSHA representative said the men were working at a site along Old Oxford Road when the rubber tire roller had a malfunction that prevented it from stopping. The two men rode the roller down Old Oxford Road before turning into the grass.

The machine flipped and began rolling in the grass, breaking multiple pieces off, including four tires.

OSHA and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

Latest News

Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
P&G protestors who shut down Roebling Bridge arrested, police say
Terror Town is in Williamsburg and is open on weekend nights through the first weekend of...
All Hallows’ Eve Terror Town spooks Tri-State for 5th season
George "Billy" Wagner walks into Pike County Common Pleas Court for a Jan. 18 pretrial hearing.
WATCH LIVE: Will ‘Billy’ Wagner be granted a change in venue in next Pike Co. massacre trial?
Terror Town returns to Tri-State
Tri-State Terror Town