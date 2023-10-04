Marine veteran finding simplicity in daily task once again thanks to initiative

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Marine’s injury in Desert Storm turned a once simple task into a struggle, but one initiative stepped in to help.

From 1988 to 1992, Troy Smith completed different operations throughout Thailand. He also spent a year fighting for Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War.

One of his responsibilities was repelling out of helicopters, which is when he says he was hurt.

“I remember landing and hitting the pavement,” Smith recalls. “Found out later down the road that I had suffered a stress fracture in my right hip.”

After multiple operations, Smith struggled with things like going for a walk or stepping into the shower.

That has now changed thanks to the West Shore for Warriors Initiative.

“He served our country in the military and has some injuries there, and over time, his body has gone down, and we are here to give him something safer that he can get in and out of every day,” explained West Shore Home Cincinnati General Manager John Schimpf.

West Shore launched its military program last September.

The company specializes in building shower and bath replacements and getting them done in one day.

Smith says he learned about the program after an employee reached out to him on Facebook.

“He said, ‘You know, we are going to submit my name into a drawing to be picked,’ and we thought that was awesome,” said Smith. “If they do, they do that would be great.”

Now, Smith and his family have a free, walk-in shower that is bringing some normalcy back to his life.

“With that low threshold that we put in for him, it’s going to make his life easier every day,” said Schimpf. “Starting off his morning without feeling that pain.”

West Shore says they help dozens of veterans across the country each year.

It’s a mission Smith says he wants to continue to see West Shore helping other communities.

“They’re out there willing to help them, to take care of those guys that did what they did,” Smith said. “It’s touching. It’s a blessing.”

West Shore says they are also committed to hiring and training military veterans.

Find out more about West Shore, here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.