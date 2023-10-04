Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

Food and Wine magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
On Tuesday, the owners of B&A Street Kitchen, located in Over-the-Rhine announced they will be...
Popular Over-the-Rhine breakfast, lunch spot to close in October

Latest News

FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
A man attacked his landlord with a machete after an argument.
Man attacks landlord with machete
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause