NKY woman found guilty on child sex charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was found guilty on Tuesday of charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

Michelle Bray was convicted of sexual abuse, human trafficking and child pornography by a jury in Kenton County Court.

She was an accomplice of Christopher Whittaker, who pleaded guilty to rape, sodomy and other crimes earlier this year and was given 10 life sentences.

“This was one of the hardest cases, if not the hardest case, that I’ve ever had to watch,” said Emily Arnzen of the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. “Over six years, there were thousands of photos and videos of this child being sexually assaulted.”

Arnzen said Bray helped Whittaker get access to children and was seen in some of the videos that were collected by law enforcement.

The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years for Bray while the prosecution asked for 70.

Her final sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.