One person shot in drive-by while suspects injured after crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man was shot and wounded in a drive-by in Price Hill on Tuesday, according to police.

At least some of the suspects in the shooting were caught after a brief chase.

The shooting happened in Price Hill at the intersection of Purcell and Bassett at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where a 30-year-old man was wounded in the leg.

A short chase with police led to the suspects crashing at the intersection of Fairbanks and Bassett.

Cincinnati police said some of the suspects were injured in the crash and were caught.

