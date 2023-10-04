Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Covington, according to police.

The woman was struck on the crosswalk at the intersection of 43rd Street and Winston Avenue near Kroger at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with multiple serious injuries. Covington police said she is in critical condition.

Police shut down the intersection and have diverted traffic.

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Covington police asked anyone with information about the woman or the crash to call 859-292-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.