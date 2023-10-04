P&G protestors who shut down Roebling Bridge arrested, police say
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people were arrested Wednesday due to a protest that shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury.
Environmental advocates with the Rain Action Network hung a 16,000-square-foot banner in protest of Procter & Gamble’s environmental policies.
A press release from the group claims that P&G plays a key role in deforestation and human rights abuse.
“P&G: Stop Forest Destruction,” the banner reads with an image of Earth on fire.
“Today’s demonstration occurs amidst a rapidly escalating, multi-faceted campaign calling on the consumer goods giant to meaningfully address systemic failures of its corporate policies and actions to prevent forest destruction, climate pollution and conflicts with local communities that result from its large-scale use of forest risk commodities like palm oil and wood pulp in its products,” wrote media spokesperson Maggie Martin.
This protest comes a week before the annual P&G shareholders meeting, which will be led by President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jon Moeller.
During the meeting, family members of current shareholders and the P&G founders, William Procter and James Gamble, will call on shareholders to vote against the board’s “unsustainable” policies, according to the Natural Resource Defense Council.
In addition, the descendants are requesting shareholders to oppose the reelection of Moeller, Lead Director Joe Jimenez, Chair of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee Angela Braly, and Patricia Woertz.
In response to Wednesday’s protest, P&G released a statement regarding the accusations environmental advocates claim.
Lt. Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW that the people arrested will be charged. Roebling Bridge will be closed until the banner is taken down, but it is unknown how long that will take, he says.