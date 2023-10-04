P&G protestors who shut down Roebling Bridge arrested, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people were arrested Wednesday due to a protest that shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Environmental advocates with the Rain Action Network hung a 16,000-square-foot banner in protest of Procter & Gamble’s environmental policies.

A press release from the group claims that P&G plays a key role in deforestation and human rights abuse.

“P&G: Stop Forest Destruction,” the banner reads with an image of Earth on fire.

“Today’s demonstration occurs amidst a rapidly escalating, multi-faceted campaign calling on the consumer goods giant to meaningfully address systemic failures of its corporate policies and actions to prevent forest destruction, climate pollution and conflicts with local communities that result from its large-scale use of forest risk commodities like palm oil and wood pulp in its products,” wrote media spokesperson Maggie Martin.

Environmental advocates were arrested in Covington on Wednesday morning after they shut down the Roebling Bridge, according to Covington police. (WXIX)

This protest comes a week before the annual P&G shareholders meeting, which will be led by President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jon Moeller.

During the meeting, family members of current shareholders and the P&G founders, William Procter and James Gamble, will call on shareholders to vote against the board’s “unsustainable” policies, according to the Natural Resource Defense Council.

A letter addressed to the shareholders was filed on Sept. 8 as an exempt solicitation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Dear Procter & Gamble Shareholders, We are descendants of P&G’s founders and shareholders in the Company. As such, we hold a unique and historic perspective on P&G’s activities and policies, including its long-held pledge to be a “Force for Good”. We take pride in Procter & Gamble’s history of being a socially progressive leader by offering employees stock options in 1903, and by promoting gender diversity amongst its management positions beginning in the 90s. We are inextricably tied to the company, and are invested, beyond the literal sense, in P&G maintaining a reputation of leadership among its peers and delivering on being a “Force for Good.” Unfortunately, our experience in recent years has led us to believe that the company may be failing to deliver on this pledge and falling behind its peers, creating significant financial risk. Our concerns in this regard have been heightened by learning that P&G was subject of a complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022 inquiring whether the company’s claim to prohibit forest degradation is materially misleading to investors. In May, P&G’s most recent Forest Commodities Policy removed the statement regarding prohibition of forest degradation in its pulp supply chain along with its prohibition of Intact Forest Landscape sourcing in its palm oil supply chain, but the Company continues to point to those claims in other documents on its investor website.

In addition, the descendants are requesting shareholders to oppose the reelection of Moeller, Lead Director Joe Jimenez, Chair of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee Angela Braly, and Patricia Woertz.

The banner protestors hung up on the Roebling Bridge on Wednesday morning. (WXIX)

In response to Wednesday’s protest, P&G released a statement regarding the accusations environmental advocates claim.

We respect the right to protest peacefully, but dangerous stunts that put people and property at risk and divert valuable public resources cross the line. It’s important for people to know that although we do not own or manage forests, our commitments and actions related to forestry are among the most rigorous in our industry. Today, for every tree we use in our paper products, at least two are regrown. Our progress has been recognized by leading, independent monitors of how companies uphold their commitments to sustainability, including the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Lt. Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW that the people arrested will be charged. Roebling Bridge will be closed until the banner is taken down, but it is unknown how long that will take, he says.

