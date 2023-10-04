Pike County massacre: Will ‘Billy’ Wagner be granted a change in venue for his trial?

George "Billy" Wagner walks into Pike County Common Pleas Court for a Jan. 18 pretrial hearing.
George "Billy" Wagner walks into Pike County Common Pleas Court for a Jan. 18 pretrial hearing.(WXIX)
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The judge assigned to the final Wagner family member’s case in the 2016 Pike County massacre has not made a decision regarding a change of venue for the 2024 trial.

Wednesday’s hearing consisted of oral arguments from both the prosecution and the defense as to why they believe George “Billy” Wagner’s trial should stay in Pike County or move somewhere else.

According to court documents, Billy Wagner’s defense attorneys filed a motion to move his trial out of the county due to the amount of publicity the case has gotten over the years.

The defense argued that Wagner’s case falls in line with presumed prejudice, an outcome that can affect a jury’s perspective, due to previous coverage of the Pike County Massacre and the co-defendants’ hearings.

“This is your Honor, so far in Ohio’s history the largest murder investigation that the state has seen. It is one of the most expensive, such that if the citizens of this county had to [pay] the bill for these trials and these trials alone, this county would potentially go bankrupt, your Honor,” the defense argued. “This case is happening in a county that has already heard and already decided [Mr. Wagner’s] case.”

In addition, the defense believes viewers of pre-trial media coverage are exposed to “blatantly prejudicial information.”

“[The coverage] has contained ‘blatantly prejudicial information’ that no reasonable viewer can be expected to shut from site,” the defense added.

In response to these claims, state prosecutors cited State v. Mammone, in which the court found now-convicted murderer James Mammone was the author of his own publicity.

“You can’t generate publicity and then stand up here and complain about it, and suggest that that requires a change of venue,” said Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa. “Unlike most defense attorneys in this case, these defense attorneys representing Mr. Billy Wagner routinely talk to the press. In fact, last time we were here, we walked out front on the steps and gave little sound bites to the press.”

While Brown County Common Please Court Judge R. Alan Corbin did not make a decision after Wednesday’s hearing, he says he is going to review the court cases cited, along with the oral arguments before submitting his decision.

Pike County massacre: Complete coverage

MORE | Rhodens show resilience, resolve in aftermath of George Wagner IV verdict

Wagner is currently facing 22 charges in the killings of the Rhoden family in southeastern Ohio in April 2016, in which eight people were shot to death.

His co-defendants, Angela Wagner and Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to their involvement in 2021, and George Wagner IV was convicted in November 2022.

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot to death.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

