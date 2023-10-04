Contests
Tri-State community ‘outraged’ after harassment of homeless man hits internet

By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of people, who were recorded on video harassing and stealing from a homeless man on Monday, has sparked outrage among people in Cincinnati.

A group is seen harassing and abusing the man while stealing from him. One of the members of the group recorded the abuse on their phone and posted it online.

The video sparked outrage among homeless advocates and residents in Cincinnati.

One person, who asked not to be identified, said the video left him feeling sick.

“You see in the video his hands were up,” the person said. “He was very scared and frightened. This abuse is unacceptable. I see it all the time. Family, friends and associates that are homeless, they just go through a tough time and for them to deal with that is very unacceptable.”

Brian Garry of Neighborhoods United said he’s seen a dramatic increase in stealing and abuse from people experiencing homelessness.

“Even very recently someone was going around shooting people experiencing homelessness with BB guns,” Barry said. “We are boosting efforts, we are trying to fundraise. We have some big, local housing providers that we’re partnering to get them into housing right now.”

Garry said an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people in Cincinnati are homeless.

Cincinnati police said they weren’t aware of the video until they were contacted by FOX19 NOW, but are now investigating the incident.

