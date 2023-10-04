Warm Wednesday afternoon ahead of rain, big cool down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to increase Wednesday afternoon, but sunshine will still filter through for the bulk of the day as highs are well-above normal in the mid 80s! For context, the highest temperature on record for Oct. 4 in Cincinnati is 88 degrees! Very close to record highs.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but dry with lows dipping into the mid 60s. The morning commute Thursday is quiet.

Light showers begin to move into the tri-state Thursday around the lunch hour. Scattered showers will become more widespread in the late afternoon and evening and stay relatively light. However, there could be some pockets of moderate showers possible. Additional scattered showers continue Thursday night through Friday morning. Chances of rain dwindle Friday afternoon as drier air moves in Friday evening - so any highs school football games will be be rain-free!

Rainfall totals, though not impressive, will be much needed as part of the tri-state is under a moderate drought. Total rainfall between Thursday midday through Friday afternoon will range between a tenth of an inch to about a half of an inch of rain. Localized higher amounts are possible, but will be under one inch.

As the rain ends Friday, winds will begin to pick up as cooler, drier air moves in! A blast of temperatures well-below normal move in and bring morning lows in the 40s with highs only in the upper 50s. Wind gusts associated with this cold air could gust up to 30 miles per hour; so if you want to get out and enjoy the sweater weather, be prepared for dust and leaves blowing around!

Temperatures will rebound early next week into the upper 60s for highs with lows in the mid 40s. The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the Ohio Valley seeing near-to-slightly above normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation. This means expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s through the middle of October with some opportunities for scattered showers. Great conditions to view the fall colors across the tri-state!

