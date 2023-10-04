WATCH LIVE: Will ‘Billy’ Wagner be granted a change in venue in next Pike Co. massacre trial?

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A hearing regarding a possible change in venue will be held on Wednesday afternoon for the last Wagner family member who was allegedly involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

The defense team for George “Billy” Wagner, 51, filed a motion to have his trial moved outside of Pike County due to the high amount of publicity the case has gotten.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Wagner is facing 22 charges in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family in southeastern Ohio.

Wagner’s trial will not begin until mid-to-late spring, retired Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Alan Corbin announced back in August.

The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.

PIKE COUNTY: Where George “Billy” Wagner is expected to hear a ruling from the judge on whether or not he can move his trial next year to another county. Wagner is the last family member not convicted in the Pike County Massacre of 2016. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/X3Y9LQe1GN — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) October 4, 2023

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot to death. (WXIX)

