WATCH LIVE: Will ‘Billy’ Wagner be granted a change in venue in next Pike Co. massacre trial?

Pike County massacre: Possible change in venue hearing for George "Billy" Wagner
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A hearing regarding a possible change in venue will be held on Wednesday afternoon for the last Wagner family member who was allegedly involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

The defense team for George “Billy” Wagner, 51, filed a motion to have his trial moved outside of Pike County due to the high amount of publicity the case has gotten.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Wagner is facing 22 charges in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family in southeastern Ohio.

Wagner’s trial will not begin until mid-to-late spring, retired Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Alan Corbin announced back in August.

The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.

